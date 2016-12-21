Organizations to host 'Art Rise' march Thursday at City Hall

If you're going to be in downtown Savannah on Thursday, you might see a crowd protesting.

We've gotten word that there will be an Art Rise march in front of City Hall at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday. The event is being hosted by Art Rise Savannah & First Friday Art March.

The groups are against city budget cuts to arts and social services in Savannah. City council is expected to discuss the cuts at Thursday’s city council meeting.

The city manager and budget director gave five budget proposals to council, four of them would give a lot of that money back.

We will be at the meeting and will bring you the latest developments.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.