Hilton Head Brewing Company to reopen in January

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) -

Hilton Head Brewing Company has been closed since Hurricane Matthew, but that will change in January.

The brewing company is finally reopening on Monday, Jan. 2.

That week, they'll also feature a rotating special food menu.

Owners say the brewery is thankful for the community's continued support.

