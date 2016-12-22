Metro police investigate shots fired around W 38th, MLK - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Metro police investigate shots fired around W 38th, MLK

(Sorce: WTOC) (Sorce: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Metro police taped off an area of West 38th Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard in Savannah for an investigation early Thursday morning.

Multiple police units responded to the area around 3:30 a.m. Officers at the scene say they responded to a shots fired call.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly