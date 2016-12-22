Chatham County Sheriff's Office presents check to the American Cancer Society

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is still going pink and fighting for a cure to breast cancer.

Sheriff John Wilcher and his staff presented the American Cancer Society with a $3,000 check from money raised through their Boston butt sale, pink t-shirt sale and a silent auction.

Not only was October Breast Cancer Awareness month, Hurricane Matthew happened to leave a mark still being felt.

"You know, I know that the community was hit very hard by Hurricane Matthew this year, us included we did not get away unscathed, our office had a little bit of damage and we saw the effects of that with the donations and support as we should when something like that happens, we kind of rally around the community and make sure those dollars go where they need to help our neighbors and friends rebuild,” said Tory Culpepper, with the American Cancer Society.

Sheriff Wilcher told us they plan to continue to work with the American Cancer Society, for him the fight against the disease is a personal one.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.