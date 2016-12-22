Multi-agency effort helps feed hundreds in Evans County

Hundreds of Evans County families will have more on the table this holiday season.

Second Harvest Food Bank teamed with Evans County Feed the Hungry, Family Connections and Rehobath Baptist Church to distribute food boxes Thursday morning at the Evans County Community Center.

The mix of fresh, frozen and canned food will serve an average family for nearly a week. Organizers say it comes at just the right time.

“When I saw it was coming on the 22nd, I thought this was an answer to prayer. This will give families the food they need to get them through the Christmas season. This was good timing,” said Rev. Vivian Byrd, with Evans County Feed the Hungry.

She anticipated helping between 250 and 300 families by the time they wrapped up on Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.