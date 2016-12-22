Savannah residents helping Syrian refugees

There are 53 Syrian refugees in Savannah right now and with more on the way, many locals are trying to help them transition to life here.

The Collins Quarter is serving as a drop point for donations.

They are collecting anything to help furnish an apartment from beds, to furniture and kitchen items. They are also collecting food.

They've been accepting donations for about a week and so far they say the community response has been great.



"In such a quiet community, everyone's come out of the woodwork to support people that they don't know," said Steven Hamile, general manager of The Collins Quarter.



They say you can drop off your donation anytime during business hours or you can make a donation online. There is an Amazon Wish List under Refugee Relocation Assistance Savannah. For more information, click here.

