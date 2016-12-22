Savannah City Council passes 2017 budget, some arts funding restored

The large crowd at last week's council meeting got their point across. The people filled the council chambers from places like the Telfair Museum and Coastal Children's Advocacy Center begging for funding.More >>
The 7th annual A-town Get Down Art and Music Festival happened on Saturday.More >>
According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, a 58-year-old Savannah woman is missing.More >>
In Statesboro, nearly 400 runners took part in the 2017 Pink Power 5k at Georgia Southern on Saturday.More >>
The YMCA All-Stars challenged the Harlem Legends on the court here in Savannah on Friday.More >>
Crowds gathered in City Market on Saturday for the 7th annual St. Baldrick's Day festivities.More >>
