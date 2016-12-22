SCMPD chief updates Savannah City Council on crime

Savannah-Chatham Police Chief Jack Lumpkin gives his last council workshop presentation of 2016, talking about retention and crime numbers throughout the community.

Chief Lumpkin first highlighted violent crime numbers, adding next year they will make new goals to get crime down below what the average five-year low is in each category from homicide to armed robbery.

The chief also talked about the department's ranks, saying most of the roughly 12 and a half percent attrition rate are officers not performing up to standard, or recruits washing out of training. When it comes to the chief’s budget requests, Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez explained to council that there are certain things the city will make sure the department doesn't do without.

"We are prepared to move forward with some of the initiatives that Chief Lumpkin has put forth and his budget, namely the digital advertising and also the DNA lab,” said Hernandez.

The chief says the digital advertising is crucial to get application numbers back to the needed amount and to maintain current staff levels.

