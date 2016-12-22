Estill woman arrested, charged for attempted murder of family member

The Estill Police Department says a domestic dispute has led to an arrest for attempted murder.

Police say Shavonda Black used her vehicle to try and hit one of her family member's vehicle with them in it. She also is accused of assaulting another family member with a knife.

Black is charged with assault and battery as well as attempted murder.

She remains in the Hampton County Detention Center.

