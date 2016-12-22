Fans get chance to meet Cole Swindell in Baxley

The line of fans stretched halfway across Woody Folsom Automotive to see one person: Cole Swindell.

Crowds couldn't wait to see South Georgia's own country music star.



“He's just such a nice guy and relatable when you get the chance to meet him in person,” said Julie Smith, from Vidalia.

Swindell, who has roots in Tattnall County, added to his successes this year with another two #1 songs: “You Should Be Here” and “Middle of a Memory”.

“Every year since 2013, I keep wondering how I can top it and make it even better and it just keeps coming,” said Swindell.

He's also excited for another career first: Performing as the halftime entertainment at the Citrus Bowl next week.

“You know me, I'm a big sports fan. Wanted to play sports in college. But to be singing in the stadiums now where the teams play. I get to sing and watch football, two of my favorites,” said Swindell.

As big as 2016 has been, he hopes 2017 can be even bigger.

