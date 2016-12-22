Suspect turns self in, another arrested for accessory to Sept. murder in Burton

One man has been charged with accessory and another man turned himself in for a September murder in Burton.

The body of 61-year-old Benjamin Campbell was found on the side of Stanley Farm Road in Burton on the morning of September 27, 2016.The forensic autopsy performed at the Medical University of South Carolina the following day determined Mr. Campbell died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Over the next several weeks, investigators developed persons of interest through witnesses and numerous items of evidence they submitted for analysis at the Sheriff's Office Forensic Services Laboratory. On Thursday, investigators met with a Beaufort County Magistrate and obtained warrants for the arrest of 18-year-old Ishmael Allen Rivers for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and the arrest of 36-year-old William Omar Heyward for accessory after the fact of murder.

Both men are from Burton.

On Thursday, served Heyward the arrest warrant at the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he had been incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Rivers turned himself into authorities on Friday, Dec. 23. As of yet, no bond hearing has been held on either charge.

Friday morning, Heyward's bond was set at $75,000 for the offense of accessory after the fact of murder.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts or coming into contact with him is urged to immediately call Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1.888.CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.