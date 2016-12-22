Hardeeville PD investigating fatal pedestrian-involved wreck on Whyte Hardeeville Blvd.

The Hardeeville Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved wreck on Whyte Hardeeville Blvd.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Zi Chen, of Hardeeville, was attempting to cross Whyte Hardeeville Blvd. near Ulman Street. He was struck by a Ford Fusion.

Chen was flown to Memorial Health in Savannah. He later succumbed to injuries around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police are not releasing the name of the driver of the vehicle since no charges have been filed at this time.

Jasper County coroner Martin Sauls in sending Chen’s body to Charleston for an autopsy.

The accident is still under investigation.

