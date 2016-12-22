Elderly woman grazed by bullet inside LaRoche Avenue home

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a home on LaRoche Avenue Thursday night and left one elderly woman injured.

Officials say at approximately 8:53 p.m., Metro officers responded to the 5500 block of LaRoche and found Beautine Saukter, 76, suffering from minor injuries.

Reportedly, shots were fired into a home she was occupying and she was grazed by a bullet as a result. Several occupants, including children and other elderly women, were inside the home with Saukter at the time of the incident. Saukter was treated on scene and there were no other injuries reported.

Investigators do not believe this incident to be random. Detectives say they are working to identify any suspects and to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with any additional information in this case is asked to contact detectives on the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

