Hardeeville armed robbery suspect captured in NC

Police say the suspect in an armed robbery at the Economy Inn in Hardeeville on Nov. 29 has been captured in North Carolina.

Officials say Donovan Hay of Hardeeville is also a person of interest in several other crimes around the city, including an armed robbery at the Octane Gas station on U.S. Highway 17 on Nov. 15, as well as armed robberies at the La Bontana restaurant and Oscar's electronics and flower shop on Whyte Hardee Boulevard on Dec. 12.

Hay is being held in North Carolina awaiting an extradition process.

