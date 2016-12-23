Suspect sought in Bluffton car break-in - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Suspect sought in Bluffton car break-in

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) -

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office needs help from the public identifying a man who they say was caught on camera breaking into an unlocked car on Muirfield Drive in Bluffton.

Deputies say the man may be responsible for multiple car break-ins during the overnight hours in the Eagles Pointe area.

