SCMPD searching for suspect seen on surveillance breaking into vehicles

A suspect was caught on camera breaking into vehicles in Savannah.

Police say the male suspect, in his late teens to early 20s, broke into several cars at an overflow parking lot on Eisenberg Drive.

Two of the cars had broken windows, while two were left unlocked. Police say electronics, cash and personal items were stolen.

If you have any information regarding this case, call police or Crimestoppers.

