SCMPD investigates after teen arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting after a teen arrived at Memorial University Medical Center on Thursday.

Officials say Metro officers responded to MUMC at approximately 7:03 p.m. after Ahlik Fenn, 17, arrived in a privately owned vehicle seeking care for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly, Fenn was traveling in a vehicle in the area near East Victory Drive and Cedar Street when an unknown suspect fired shots at the vehicle.

Police say the victim did not cooperate.

Detectives do not believe this incident to be random and are working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with any additional information in this case is asked to contact detectives on the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.