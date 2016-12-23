One taken to hospital after two-vehicle wreck at Paulsen, 38th St. in Savannah

If you typically see flooding in your neighborhood, it could be even more severe this week due to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Colin. Tidal flooding is possible Monday night at high tide on Highway 80, which could impact your travel options. If we do see this flooding, no one will be able to travel in or out of Tybee Island will not be able to travel along 80. Police will turn you around until the road has completely cleared. The effe...

Georgia Route 25 is closing on Sunday, June 19, for emergency repairs of the historic Savannah River Houlihan Bridge, the only operational turnstile trestle bridge in the state.

GDOT closes Ga Route 25 for emergency repairs of Houlihan Bridge

Savannah-Chatham Metro police were on the scene of a bad crash at Paulsen and 38th streets.

Officials say one vehicle overturned and one adult male was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Two others suffered minor injuries.

#SCMPDAlert 2-veh ax. @ Paulsen & 38th. Paulsen b/t 37-40th St closed. Expected to be closed for an hour. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/e2BBAmwfPG — SCMPD (@scmpd) December 23, 2016

Avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.