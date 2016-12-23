One taken to hospital after two-vehicle wreck at Paulsen, 38th S - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

One taken to hospital after two-vehicle wreck at Paulsen, 38th St. in Savannah

Savannah-Chatham Metro police were on the scene of a bad crash at Paulsen and 38th streets.

Officials say one vehicle overturned and one adult male was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Two others suffered minor injuries.

Avoid the area at this time.

