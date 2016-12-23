One taken to hospital after two-vehicle wreck at Paulsen, 38th St. in Savannah

Georgia Route 25 is closing on Sunday, June 19, for emergency repairs of the historic Savannah River Houlihan Bridge, the only operational turnstile trestle bridge in the state.More >>
Georgia Route 25 is closing on Sunday, June 19, for emergency repairs of the historic Savannah River Houlihan Bridge, the only operational turnstile trestle bridge in the state.More >>
Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
If you typically see flooding in your neighborhood, it could be even more severe this week due to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Colin. Tidal flooding is possible Monday night at high tide on Highway 80, which could impact your travel options. If we do see this flooding, no one will be able to travel in or out of Tybee Island will not be able to travel along 80. Police will turn you around until the road has completely cleared. The effe...More >>
If you typically see flooding in your neighborhood, it could be even more severe this week due to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Colin. Tidal flooding is possible Monday night at high tide on Highway 80, which could impact your travel options. If we do see this flooding, no one will be able to travel in or out of Tybee Island will not be able to travel along 80. Police will turn you around until the road has completely cleared. The effe...More >>
After the final witness, the judge sentenced Arnold under the First Offender Act. He was sentenced to 15 years with two years to serve in prison, eight years of probation and five years suspended.More >>
After the final witness, the judge sentenced Arnold under the First Offender Act. He was sentenced to 15 years with two years to serve in prison, eight years of probation and five years suspended.More >>
Statesboro police have made a third arrest in connection to the murder of Deniro Smith on March 9th at The Grove Apartments.More >>
Statesboro police have made a third arrest in connection to the murder of Deniro Smith on March 9th at The Grove Apartments.More >>
The Home Builders Association of Greater Savannah will present their first-ever Housing Industry Job Fair on Tuesday, March 28 in Savannah.More >>
The Home Builders Association of Greater Savannah will present their first-ever Housing Industry Job Fair on Tuesday, March 28 in Savannah.More >>
Some Savannah baseball players had some extra fans out at their game at the Paulson Stadium Complex Saturday, but they were not there to watch the game.More >>
Some Savannah baseball players had some extra fans out at their game at the Paulson Stadium Complex Saturday, but they were not there to watch the game.More >>
Early voting begins Monday in a heated race for the 6th Congressional District race to fill HHS secretary Tom Price's seat.More >>
Early voting begins Monday in a heated race for the 6th Congressional District race to fill HHS secretary Tom Price's seat.More >>