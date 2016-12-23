Parris Island drill instructor arrested on child pornography charges

A drill instructor at Parris Island has been arrested on two counts of possession of child pornography.

Sgt. Keith Knight was arrested in a sting operation in Montgomery County, Texas.

An official at Parris Island stated that at the time of his arrest, Sgt. Knight was a drill instructor within the Recruit Training Regiment. At this time, Parris Island officials state, “his current status is what we call ‘in hands of civilian authorities.’”

The sting operation in Montgomery County was called “Operation Safe Holiday” and netted the arrest of 36 adults who were allegedly using the internet for the sexual exploitation of children online.

Sgt. Knight was incarcerated on Dec. 9 in Montgomery County, Texas.

