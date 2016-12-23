Tow-to-Go program offering free rides during the holiday season

If you plan on celebrating with alcohol for the holidays, here's some helpful information.

Triple-A and Bud Light are again offering Tow-to-Go during the Christmas and New Year holiday in Georgia.

The Tow-to-Go program offers a free ride home and vehicle tow within 10 miles.

The service will be provided starting Friday until 6 a.m. on January 2. That number is 855.2.TOW.2.GO.

