Good News: Toy giveaway to those in need

At Yamacraw Village, some good food and local music came together to give gifts to families in need.

Savannah record label companies bought hundreds of toys and delivered them to children in the neighborhood and Ma Hanna's Chicken and Waffles on West Oglethorpe Avenue provided some warm food.

For a single mom, this puts a smile on her face.

"This is a major blessing when it comes to our family, we appreciate the love, and contribution that Mafia, BHENT, Ma Hanna's is doing. It’s a lot of love and we really appreciate it,” said single mom, Fredericka Jones.

That's not all. The local ILA in Savannah donated more than 80 bikes and tons of gifts to families around the area, at their headquarters.

"We just want to tell the community that the ILA loves you, thank you for allowing us to service you,” said Pastor Donald Lowe, a member of ILA.

Parents lined up Friday morning to pick out presents for their children. For one woman, who has ten children, this makes her holiday extra special.

"It's amazing because we just moved from Florida and we had nothing, we came here with just my kids and that was it, so to be able to do something as amazing as this is, is awesome because my kids will actually have something for Christmas now,” said Loretta Melton.

A little gift goes a long way.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.