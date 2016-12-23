Holiday shoppers hitting Tanger Outlets Savannah as Christmas Day nears

The clock is ticking and time is running out to do any last-minute shopping for people on your Christmas list.

It's busy, busy and busy at Tanger Outlets Savannah in Pooler. Steady traffic heading in and out, now working through its second Christmas.

Whoever is out here is getting to take advantage of some pretty good deals across the board. The general manager of the Tanger Outlet says Black Friday isn't the only day stores drop prices to entice customers to drop in. According to the main office, even though they can't give exact numbers, profits continue to trend upward for the shops at the outlet, and they're actually anticipating a busier day on Saturday, Christmas Eve.

We asked the general manager what she thought was a contributor to the increasing numbers of visitors.

"Last year, we were brand new to the area even through the holiday season. And a lot of the travelers that were from out of state traveling that 95-corridor, had no idea that we were here yet. So then they saw us last year, and so they've scheduled their trips a little bit earlier and plan to make this a stop on to their final destination,” said Tanger Outlets Savannah General Manager Laura Simmons.

Roughly 40 percent of last-minute shoppers say they plan to do their shopping in stores, according to the National Retail Federation. The NRF also found clothing and clothing accessories are topping the list of gifts already purchased.

I caught up with not only Tanger leadership, but also the CEO of one of the businesses at the outlet to talk about business so far.

"What we've seen today is some steady traffic, all week actually. We're delighted with the team Danielle has built in the store to deliver a wonderful experience for the client that we serve,” said Linda Heasley, CEO of Lane Bryant.

Tanger Outlets Savannah GM Simmons also wanted to remind shoppers that there are two ways to get into the outlet, from Benton Boulevard and from Park Avenue near the Publix entrance.

