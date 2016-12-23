New group of volunteers helping clean up Bulloch County after Hurricane Matthew

Hurricane Matthew hit counties all across Southeast Georgia. One community hopes the experience better prepares them for the next disaster.

In Bulloch County, they're looking at what they can do next time. It's not so much a new organization as it is bringing together groups that already help others and combining their strengths and resources.

While city and county workers tackled some of the challenges, teams of volunteers sprang into action to help provide food and cooked meals for those who had no power. Somewhere from agencies and others were grassroots volunteers. A new group called Voluntary Organization Active in Disaster, or VOAD, brings groups together to help the most people.

“We're pulling together non-profits, faith-based organizations, concerned citizens, government agencies. Everybody will have their own expertise, but everybody will be able to lean on each other,” said Bob Olliff, with the United Way.

"It really reduces the duplication of phone calls and trying to track down resources because the bottom line is they're all sitting in the same room,” said Bulloch County EMA Director Lee Eckles.

In the days after Matthew, volunteers pulled together to bring food supplies in and help about 3,000 people.

With some help from FEMA, they're putting together a plan of how to work together.

They hope they don't need that plan for a long, long time.

