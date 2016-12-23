DBA on attracting holiday shoppers to local businesses downtown

Working to compete with shopping centers like malls and outlets, downtown Savannah businesses and their advocates have had to ramp up efforts to attract shoppers.

According to some people we spoke with Friday on Broughton Street, those efforts are paying off. We're hearing from members of the Downtown Business Association board that Broughton Street business is trending up from this time last year.

Board members attribute the increase in shopper traffic to revitalization.

"Business has been way up. I believe that what we did with the tree at Broughton, and just really making Broughton festive again has brought more people downtown. And the stores are seeing it,” said DBA board member, Roger Moss.

Shoppers got an early start Friday morning, taking advantage of holiday sales.

"I love all of these stores down here. I could shop here all day every week,” said Rincon resident Pat Cassidy.

While the DBA can't gauge exactly where profits are this season, Moss has his own unique measurement.

"I usually analyze it by the number of shopping bags I see on the street,” said Moss.

The benefits of the rising numbers of shoppers spread across the board, from retail to restaurants.

"Night and day. It's so much busier down here this year. Both on the retail, because I talk to a lot of the merchants around here, and they all seem to say the same thing. It's been a little bit better this year,” said Ordinary Pub Director of Events Mickey Hickey.

Shops are open downtown Saturday, Christmas Eve, and not just here on Broughton, around the downtown area.

