Male, female identified in apparent murder-suicide on Grove Point Rd

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department has released the names of two people found deceased inside a residence in the 1700 block of Grove Point Road.

The Chatham County Coroner confirmed to WTOC that the incident is a murder-suicide.

The 911 call came in around 4 p.m. on Friday. Responding officers and a SWAT team finding the man and woman both dead inside of a mobile home.

Upon arrival, officers found Amber Welch, 30, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Edward Jerome Greene, Jr., 34, was also found deceased in another area of the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No one else was found inside the home. Investigators believe Greene and Welch were in a relationship.

Metro’s SWAT, Violent Crimes, and Hostage Negotiations Team responded to the scene, as well as Southside Fire and EMS to confirm the deaths.

The grim discovery inside surprised neighbors.

"We don't have much trouble around here at all over the years and I've been here a pretty good while. It's kind of unusual,” said Jimmy Lee, a neighbor.

Another neighbor heard one gun shot. When police got there, they told her to get inside.

"Well, they told me to get out of my car and get out of my window and I didn't even know what was going on,” said Brenda Long, a neighbor.

Shortly after, the situation calmed down as SWAT officers and some first responders left. Likely after realizing there was no hostage situation.

The circumstances leading to the man and woman's death aren't clear. We do know it appears to be an isolated incident.

"Right now, we are not actively seeking a perpetrator at this time. We do not believe the public is in danger,” said SCMPD Public Information Officer Darnisha Green.

The deaths hit a county rocked hard by gun violence in 2016. The latest bringing us close to last year's record number of 53 homicides.

"It could be me. It could be you. Everybody is just getting shot for nothing,” said Long.

