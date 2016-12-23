Tickets available for 41st annual Christmas Jam Concert

The Coastal Jazz Association will present the 41st annual Christmas Jam Concert on Sunday, Dec. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Mansion on Forsyth Park.

Featured artists include Teddy Adams, Howard Paul, Quentin Baxter, Gina Rene, Eric Jones and many more.

The goal of the event is to raise money for jazz scholarships. Two scholarships are given every year to local college music majors who are part of jazz programs.

Tickets are $30 and will be available at the door or $25 in advance online or from Portman’s Music Superstore, Rody’s Audio Warehouse, Tailspin in Habersham Village, The Magic Puppet (inside the Savannah Mall) and the CJA board members.

