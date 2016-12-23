Missing woman last seen at Memorial Health located safely

(Update: Dec. 23 at 8 p.m.): Karen Godwin was safely located Friday night, according to police.

--------------------------------------

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a missing woman who suffers from mental health issues.

On Friday, Dec. 23, Karen Godwin, 45, was reported missing by family members unable to make contact with her. She was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Memorial University Medical Center.

Relatives identify Godwin as a mental health patient.

Godwin is described as a white female with dark brown hair and hazel brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 165 pounds. Godwin uses a walker.

Anyone with information about Godwin’s location should call 911 immediately.

