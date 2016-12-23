Toys handed out during holiday dinner by Feed the Hungry Savannah

After multiple toy donation registration events, gifts were handed out during a holiday dinner on Friday night.

Parents in need of a little help this Christmas signed up to make sure their kids would have something under the tree.

Feed the Hungry of Savannah has been collecting the toys and gifting them during its largest sit-down dinner, now eight years strong.

"The more people that we have to buy in, the more services we can give to folks who need it,” said Feed the Hungry coordinator Nathaniel Hester.

"We're trying to continue the focus on feeding the working poor but this year is a little bit different because we had Hurricane Matthew. A lot of families are still recovering so what we're trying to do is still fill the void. The hot meal, the fresh market and some toys for our young people,” said Rep. Carl Gilliard.

Rep. Gilliard tells us the goal Friday night was to feed 3,000 to 5,000.

He adds that hundreds of families pre-registered for toys, but they had extra on hand for those who did not.