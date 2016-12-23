Lane Bryant CEO treats customer to free outfit at Tanger Outlets Savannah store

One family shopping at the Lane Bryant Tanger Outlets Savannah store was treated with a special surprise.

First, Linda Heasley, CEO of the company, was in the store to greet customers. Ashlynn Walker and her mom Leslie came in to shop around. Little did they know, Heasley and store manager Danielle would treat them to an early present.

"The little girl that was in our store, she's a little fashionista in the making. She had picked out a beautiful outfit for her mother and had shared it with Linda and me and showed us how proud she was that she had put it together. We agreed. She showed her mom who unfortunately wasn't able to afford it herself and Linda saw the disappointment and were able to step in and help,” said store manager, Danielle Beemer.

"They allowed her to pick out an outfit. A pair of pants, a jacket and a shirt and they paid for it. I don't know what it is. It's in here. They gave her a box and she's going to have somebody to wrap it for me and they told her to tell me that I can't open it until Sunday so what a blessing. God is so good,” said Walker.

What a beautiful gesture! We hope Leslie enjoys her gift and Ashlynn has a great Christmas!

