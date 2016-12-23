Lane Bryant CEO treats customer to free outfit at Tanger Outlets Savannah store

After the final witness, the judge sentenced Arnold under the First Offender Act. He was sentenced to 15 years with two years to serve in prison, eight years of probation and five years suspended.More >>
Statesboro police have made a third arrest in connection to the murder of Deniro Smith on March 9th at The Grove Apartments.More >>
The Home Builders Association of Greater Savannah will present their first-ever Housing Industry Job Fair on Tuesday, March 28 in Savannah.More >>
Some Savannah baseball players had some extra fans out at their game at the Paulson Stadium Complex Saturday, but they were not there to watch the game.More >>
Early voting begins Monday in a heated race for the 6th Congressional District race to fill HHS secretary Tom Price's seat.More >>
