Fleet Feet Sports hosts 'Ugly Sweater Fun Run' in Savannah

Runners had the chance to break out their ugly Christmas sweaters to show them off in the streets of Savannah, as Fleet Feet Sports hosted an "Ugly Sweater Fun Run" on Saturday morning.

People ran either three or five miles through downtown, starting at the Fleet Feet Sports store on Waters Avenue.

Donuts were provided by Baker's Pride Bakery after the run, along with drinks. Many stores along the route were offering early bird specials for those still looking to snag last minute holiday gifts.

"The holiday spirit was alive and well out here today," said Chris Ramsey of Fleet Feet Sports. "There were so many green and red sweaters and all kinds of dogs and kids being pushed in strollers. It was just a great way to get the family together. And to realize that this isn't about gift giving and how much money can I spend on people. It's about being together with those that we love and celebrating the season."

The event was free and open to the public. Ramsey noted that the run is going to be a new yearly tradition.

