25th annual Jingle Jingle 5K Run, Health Walk held Saturday

The 25th annual Jingle Jingle 5K Run and Health Walk at Hilton Head Hospital was held on Saturday.

The race kicked off at 9 a.m. on and around the Hilton Head Hospital Campus and Main Street.

The first 500 participants to sign up for the event received a long-sleeve event t-shirt, jingle bells, and a candy cane.

"We really love it when our runners and volunteers get in the spirit of the season and wear elf, Santa or other holiday costumes," said Mark Weisner, race director. "It's our first time in 25 years we've ever done the Jingle Jingle Run on Christmas Eve and we had a fabulous turnout."

Additionally, a free Children's Fun Run for children 6 & underwas held following the 5K.

Santa came out to the event to hand out prizes for the top finishers.

A percentage of proceeds will benefit South Carolina Tears Foundation, a group that helps parents who have lost a child.

