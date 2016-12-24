Feed the Hungry holds 5th annual Christmas Breakfast in Garden City

If you or someone you know would like to enjoy a nice meal Sunday morning, Feed the Hungry is holding their 5th annual Christmas Breakfast in Garden City.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Family Life Center, 4011 Augusta Road.

A delicious breakfast will be provided, along with music, entertainment, and more toys.

This will culminate the 2016 Feed the Hungry Holiday season. Thousands of local families have benefitted from Feed the Hungry Holiday Dinners.

