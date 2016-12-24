Classic Car & Truck to deliver meals to homeless in Beaufort

The Classic Car & Truck of Beaufort will be delivering meals to needy citizens on Saturday.

Volunteers say they stayed up all night to prepare the meals and will continue throughout the day to help those less fortunate in the community.

Bricks Bar and Grill donated over 250 meals this year.

The meals will be passed out in various locations in Northern Beaufort County from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.