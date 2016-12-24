Georgia State Troopers urge safety for the holiday weekend

Travel experts say the holiday weekend will be another record-breaking year in the air and on the roads. Law enforcers hope their presence makes it a safe weekend for everyone.

Millions of Americans are filling up their tanks and hitting the roads for a busy Christmas weekend.

“Christmas, we're going to go down to Stewart, Florida and spend Christmas with family,” said traveler Dan Gleason.

“Going up to Chattanooga and Hazelhurst to see some family,” said traveler Clay Trowell.

Lower gas prices and a long weekend make this year a prime time to travel. With that, drivers face an increased danger with more people on the roads.

“Got to be very careful. It's the holiday season - a lot of people are trying to get to their destination as quickly as possible. We're just taking it slow,” said Ellie Teo, traveling from Boston, Massachusetts.

Troopers tell us that is the best way to do your travelling this weekend – slowly and with caution.

“A big thing is just being courteous, pay attention, stay off your phones, be courteous to other drivers because there are a lot of people out on the roadway,” said Trooper Dan Chernich with the Georgia State Patrol.

You’ll likely seen an increased number of law enforcers throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as you travel. Their goal is to limit deaths on the roads.

“We will be out. We will be present and we will be focusing on speed, seat belts, DUI, and of course distracted driving among others,” said Chernich.

Those distractions are more than just texting. It can be looking at a map, changing the radio, or calming down a restless passenger in the backseat.

“Pull over, take care of that, and then get back in the road,” said Chernich.

If the drivers we spoke to are any indication – people are listening to that message.

“We take our time. Don't get in a hurry. And try to make sure we take plenty of stops along the way,” said Trowell.

“Obey all the speed limits. We don't drive crazy. We make sure we keep enough distance between us and the car in front of us and behind us,” said Gleason.

Those are decisions that could ensure a safe and happy holiday weekend.

Thanksgiving proved to also be a record year for fatalities this year. So far this weekend, five people have died on Georgia roadways this weekend.

