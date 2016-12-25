33rd annual Kwanzaa celebration kicks off in Savannah

A week-long Kwanzaa celebration kicks off all over the world on Monday.

In Savannah, “Kwanzaa Fest 2016” was held at the W.W. Law Community Center.

It focuses on the seven Kwanzaa lifestyle principles with the discussion topic, "Saving God's Children." There was music, a craft workshop and guest speaker: Reverend Morris Brown.

Kwanzaa celebrations come to an end January 1. All week long in Savannah, different events are being held every night.

Kwanzaa of Savannah, Incorporated kicks off its 33rd annual city-wide program on Monday night.

From now until 8 p.m., everyone is invited out to the Mary Flournoy Center to hear from four different guest speakers.

Being honored Monday night: Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Chief Jack Lumpkin and Savannah State University police Chief James Barnwell.

"I'm humbled to be honored and it's a great honor for citizens to think enough of you and honor you. Kwanzaa is a cultural celebration and anytime that the police can interact and engage community, we should,” said Chief Lumpkin.

Tuesday, the celebration continues from 6 to 8 p.m. at the center on Ogeechee Road.

Speakers include Dr. Gertrude Robinson and Judge Tammie Stokes.

Being honored: Edna Jackson, Joyce Griggs and Dr. Annette Brock.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved