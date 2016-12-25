U.S. Navy veteran's house catches fire on Christmas morning

A U.S. Navy veteran's home caught on fire on Christmas morning.

The Burton Fire District responded to the scene at Pine Oaks Mobile Home Park around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Crews extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes, however, firefighters were on scene for over three hours extinguishing smoldering embers. Unfortunately, the home suffered heavy heat and smoke damage.

“I got a call and they told me my house is on fire. So I ran to the car and flew down here,” said James Orander, the homeowner.

Twenty-year U.S. Navy Veteran Orander says it’s the worst Christmas present anyone could have received.

“The house was still in flames, especially in the back area...my bedroom...all my clothes are gone. Basically lost everything in there,” said Orander.

His neighbors were the ones who spotted the smoke and called for help. One even ran into the home to rescue his dog that was still inside.

“That’s got to be devastating for him. I know he had presents in the back room for his granddaughter and stuff. And he lost it all,” said neighbor Kathleen Peters.

Still, at a loss for words and trying to figure out his next step, Orander says he’s lucky he wasn’t home as the fire broke out. He was spending the holiday with his son.

“I mean what can you say. It was an accident, that’s the only thing I can say, I mean. I’m just glad that, like I say, nobody got hurt and nobody was at the house when it happened,” Orander said.

"We figured it was probably Christmas cooking on the stove or maybe an overloaded outlet sparked. The usual type of calls we get. We turned the corner and saw heavy smoke coming from the home and it was, your eyes were seeing what it was seeing, but your mind didn't quite compute that this was actually a fire. Somewhere in your mind saying this isn't supposed to happen today,” said Daniel Byrne, with the Burton Fire District.

Although the fire remains under investigation, investigators say it is believed to be unintentional.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation. So far the Burton Fire District has responded to over 260 emergency calls since the start of the holiday season on Thanksgiving.

If you would like to help the homeowner, he’s receiving assistance through The Lowcountry SC Chapter of the American Red Cross. For more information, please click here.

