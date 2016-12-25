Ronald McDonald House makes Christmas bright for local families with sick children

This Christmas, while many opened presents in the comforts of their own home, several families with sick loved ones - or even babies - had to celebrate at the hospital.

We met a couple with twins staying at the Ronald McDonald House at Memorial Health this holiday season who says the experience has been a blessing in disguise.

Harley Tatum and her husband were shocked to find out she was expecting twins after they were told she was infertile a short time before.

"We found out at our 29-week and 3-day appointment that my son had end diastolic flow, the umbilical cord, he was not getting proper blood flow it was not circulating all the way through."

Baby Jamison had a 50 percent chance of survival - the twins were born on October 20th with Teegan around 3 pounds and Jamison at just 1 pound. Their son Jamison is still in the NICU after 2 and a half months.

The Tatum family says it was difficult when they first found out they'd be spending Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years in a community house, but over time it became a home away from home.

"When they first told us that we'd be here by our due date, and that's New Year's Eve, I was very sad," said Harley Tatum, Teegan and Jamison's mother. "I felt very bitter and angry and I resented the fact and I tried to do everything that I could to get them home. But then, I don't know... one day it just dawned on me that if there's any place I'd rather be during the holidays - it's here. It's so warm here and welcoming. It's a home away from home. You just really feel like everything will be okay here."

Harley was anxious about sharing her story but found support in other moms going through the same thing - and now she's carrying on the tradition.

"Once those moms who were here the longest left and I was the one left I just felt like I needed to do that, I needed to talk to the moms feeling really anxious and scared and I need to explain to them that they're not alone here," said Tatum.

The Tatum's should be able to take their baby boy Jamison home in the near future.

