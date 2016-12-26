Post-Christmas shoppers begin to return unwanted gifts

Christmas is over, gifts have been opened, and some of you may not be too happy with the presents you received.

Starting Monday, many of you will be out in full force making returns and grabbing a few new items.

The day after Christmas is said to be one of the busiest shopping days of the holiday season.

Tanger Outlets in Pooler opened at 9 a.m. Monday, but it didn't stop people from flowing in before then. A lot of stores will have heavy discounts on items all day.

We spoke with one couple that just had their first Christmas in Savannah about what they hope to find.

"We were hoping to find some Christmas trees. That was one thing we were looking for. We didn't get one this year, it's our first year in the south. So, we figured we'd go out and try to get a deal on a tree," said Caroline Cricenti, post-Christmas shopper.

Also, for those making returns on gifts received on Sunday... Know that you will need the receipt for have it processed.

