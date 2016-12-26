This Day in History: Dec. 26

Today is Monday, Dec. 26, the 361st day of 2016. There are five days left in the year.
1776: British forces suffered a major defeat in the Battle of Trenton during the Revolutionary War.
1799: Former President George Washington was eulogized by Col. Henry Lee as "first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen."
1811: A theater fire in Richmond, Virginia kills the Governor of Virginia, George William Smith and the president of the First National Bank of Virginia, Abraham B. Venable.
1862: The largest mass-hanging in U.S. history took place in Mankato, Minnesota, 38 Native Americans died.
1908: Jack Johnson became the first African-American boxer to win the world heavyweight championship.
1919: Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox is sold to the New York Yankees by owner Harry Frazee
1944: During the World War II, Battle of the Bulge, George S. Patton's Third Army breaks the encirclement of surrounded U.S. forces at Bastogne, Belgium.
1957: Elvis Presley got a temporary draft deferment so he could finish the movie "King Creole."
1966: Kwanzaa was first celebrated.
1967: "Magical Mystery Tour," the Beatles' poorly received TV special, was broadcast on BBC1.
1968: Led Zeppelin played its first U.S. show, opening for Vanilla Fudge.
1972: The 33rd President of the United States, Harry S. Truman, died in Kansas City, Missouri, at age 88.
1980: Iranian television footage was broadcast in the United States, showing a dozen of the American hostages sending messages to their families.
1996: 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey was found beaten and strangled in the basement of her family's home in Boulder, Colorado. (To date, the slaying remains unsolved.)
2004: More than 230,000 people, mostly in southern Asia, were killed by a 100-foot-high tsunami triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake beneath the Indian Ocean.
2006: The 38th President of the United States, Gerald R. Ford died in Rancho Mirage, California, at age 93.
Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.
The final of a series of town halls was held Wednesday night at Brock Elementary School.More >>
The final of a series of town halls was held Wednesday night at Brock Elementary School.More >>
The Wal-Mart off Pooler Parkway has been evacuated due to a fire in the store.More >>
The Wal-Mart off Pooler Parkway has been evacuated due to a fire in the store.More >>
A Lenten Prayer Service of Consolation was held Wednesday night at Savannah's Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.More >>
A Lenten Prayer Service of Consolation was held Wednesday night at Savannah's Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.More >>
A busy Bulloch County intersection will soon get a new look.More >>
A busy Bulloch County intersection will soon get a new look.More >>
Did you know almost half of all patients do not take their medications as prescribed, and more than 70 percent of physicians may not know if their patients actually understand how to take them once they leave the office?More >>
Did you know almost half of all patients do not take their medications as prescribed, and more than 70 percent of physicians may not know if their patients actually understand how to take them once they leave the office?More >>