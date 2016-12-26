This Day in History: Dec. 26

Today is Monday, Dec. 26, the 361st day of 2016. There are five days left in the year.

1776: British forces suffered a major defeat in the Battle of Trenton during the Revolutionary War.

1799: Former President George Washington was eulogized by Col. Henry Lee as "first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen."

1811: A theater fire in Richmond, Virginia kills the Governor of Virginia, George William Smith and the president of the First National Bank of Virginia, Abraham B. Venable.

1862: The largest mass-hanging in U.S. history took place in Mankato, Minnesota, 38 Native Americans died.

1908: Jack Johnson became the first African-American boxer to win the world heavyweight championship.

1919: Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox is sold to the New York Yankees by owner Harry Frazee

1944: During the World War II, Battle of the Bulge, George S. Patton's Third Army breaks the encirclement of surrounded U.S. forces at Bastogne, Belgium.

1957: Elvis Presley got a temporary draft deferment so he could finish the movie "King Creole."

1966: Kwanzaa was first celebrated.

1967: "Magical Mystery Tour," the Beatles' poorly received TV special, was broadcast on BBC1.

1968: Led Zeppelin played its first U.S. show, opening for Vanilla Fudge.

1972: The 33rd President of the United States, Harry S. Truman, died in Kansas City, Missouri, at age 88.

1980: Iranian television footage was broadcast in the United States, showing a dozen of the American hostages sending messages to their families.

1996: 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey was found beaten and strangled in the basement of her family's home in Boulder, Colorado. (To date, the slaying remains unsolved.)

2004: More than 230,000 people, mostly in southern Asia, were killed by a 100-foot-high tsunami triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake beneath the Indian Ocean.

2006: The 38th President of the United States, Gerald R. Ford died in Rancho Mirage, California, at age 93.

