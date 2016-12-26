For those celebrating New Year with fireworks, safety stressed

Now that it’s after Christmas, people are looking ahead toward their New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Fireworks are a big tradition, but officials want to make sure that people are safe when using them. Here at the Golf ball and Firework Outlet in Hardeeville, owners said that this is the busy season for buying fireworks, right after the Fourth of July.

“What’s not to like about fireworks?” asked owner Ron Granick. “You know anybody who doesn’t like it?”

Granick owns one of the fireworks mega stores in Hardeeville. He says this is the time when people start coming in to get their New Year’s displays ready, choosing from hundreds of colorful assortments. Anything from sparklers to aerials that light up the sky, and even pyrotechnic kits.

“It’s starting to ramp up,” he said. “Obviously, we get busier as we get closer to New Year’s [Day], but it’s on!”

What he stresses to everyone coming into his store is firework safety. He says they’re a lot safer than they used to be because of Federal Regulations, but people still need to make sure they are handling them properly.

You want to be safe,” he said. “You want to make sure that you prepare your fireworks before you take them outside. You want to make sure that you stand back a safe distance. And you want to make sure you’re sane and sober when you light them off.”

Granick wants to make sure you are reading and following the directions before handling, and treating fireworks with the respect and care they deserve. If you choose to celebrate this New Year’s with a bang, keep children a safe distance away so they can safely enjoy the show.

“It’s a great way to teach kids how to be safe,” Granick said. “How to obey their parents and so on and so forth. So it’s a great way to go.”

