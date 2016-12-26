Holiday travel numbers boom locally, abroad

Check the status of flights departing and arriving from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

For the eighth holiday travel season in a row, the numbers of travelers are growing. This year to a record number, according to an AAA/IHS study.

The bulk of holiday travelers will be driving to their destinations and enjoying prices at the pump lower than the national average of $2.28 a gallon in Georgia and South Carolina.

Air travel is expected to rise as well, bringing the number of fliers to the highest volume since 2004, that also according to AAA's website.

For Georgia State Patrol, the Christmas travel period ends at midnight on Monday, capping a weekend that saw 10 traffic deaths on Georgia's highways. That number is up four from last year's Christmas weekend.

GSP partners up with local law enforcement for both holiday weekends to enforce "Operation Zero Tolerance," which targets impaired drivers.

