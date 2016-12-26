Retractable traffic posts to be installed at Calhoun, May River intersection in Bluffton

Bluffton is continuing to improve its accessibility in an effort to make the town more pedestrian friendly.

Over the next few weeks, the town will be installing retractable traffic posts. These new posts will be installed here at the intersection of Calhoun and May River Road. They will be used to stop vehicular traffic.

The bollards are similar to the ones already on Calhoun Street between Lawrence and Lawton streets, which are used to block off the road every Thursday for the farmers’ market. The bollards allow visitors to walk around Old Town without having to worry about cars.

When they're up, they'll block traffic from turning on Calhoun from May River. It will help keep pedestrians safe but business owners say it won't solve the main problem, which is parking.

"It still doesn’t resolve the underlying issue of no parking. No signage for where there is parking, people come in here they drive around looking for a spot, they don't find one they leave. So we're not doing anything for the businesses if we don't tell them where to park,” said Donna Ireton, of Maye River Gallery.

Crews will start the installation on January 6. At that time traffic will be rerouted around the construction for about a week.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.