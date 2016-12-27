SCMPD gives post-holiday crime tips

As we continue to move closer to the end of the holiday season, Savannah-Chatham Metro Police wants you to be safe whether you're at home, the mall or visiting from out of town.

Many of you are still out shopping to catch those after Christmas sales, while others are getting rid of the clutter around the house left from open presents on Christmas.

Police say if you are the victim of a crime, it's important to remain calm and remember every detail possible. Look for something obvious about the suspect - Assess their height in comparison to yours, hair color, facial hair, scars, and other descriptive features.

As you start taking out the trash from those unwrapped gifts, don't forget to break down the boxes from your high-ticket stuff. If someone drives by your home and see's that expensive item - you couldn't become a prime target for criminal activity.

Also, avoid carrying large amounts of cash, use debit or credit cards when possible and store them securely, and remember to lock cars and let windows up.

For more holiday safety tips, click here.

