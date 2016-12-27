List of free Christmas tree recycling services in Savannah, Lowcountry

It's time to take down the Christmas tree, but instead of dropping it off at the landfill, why not try recycling it?

The following is a list of Christmas tree recycling services being offered across the Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry this holiday season.

Savannah:

The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport will be a drop-off location for the annual "Bring One For the Chipper" program.

Bring undecorated Christmas trees to the Airport Recycle Lot on Aggett Drive until January 7th

The trees will be ground up into mulch and used in the landscaping across the airport.

Lowcountry:

The Town of Hilton Head Island is also providing a "Grinding of the Greens" service this holiday season.

You may bring your undecorated Christmas trees between December 26th and January 15th to the following locations:

•Coligny Beach (Big Parking Lot) Paved area on the South Forest Beach Side. Please do not bring Christmas trees to the disaster debris drop-off area.

•Old Gullah Flea Market Site (Designated area of Highway 278 and Chamberlain Drive). Please use the designated area for Christmas trees only.

Free mulch from the Christmas trees will be available for pick up at the two designated sites until January 30th.

To be added to the list, please email ajeffers@wtoc.com.

