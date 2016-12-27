Crews respond to crash at intersection of Abercorn St/King George Blvd

Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Abercorn Street and King George Boulevard.

The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m Tuesday. Injuries have been reported.

The southbound lanes of King George Blvd. are currently blocked at 204/Abercorn St.

Traffic is slow in the area, but moving with help of police. Seek alternate routes.

WTOC Jarvis Robertson is LIVE on scene to bring you the latest updates.

Camry & Mustang about to be towed from scene. Semi still overturned at intersection. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/Qp1Lmy92LY — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) December 27, 2016

