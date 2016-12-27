Missing Savannah man found safely - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Joe Drayton, 25, has been safely found by the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police.

He was reported missing Tuesday, Dec. 27 from the 4700 block of Waters Avenue.

