Chatham County Animal Services temporarily closed after Parvovirus discovered

Chatham County Animal Services has temporarily ceased adoptions and closed its shelter as a precaution after a recently adopted puppy was diagnosed with Parvovirus.

The puppy is doing well and the shelter animals exposed have shown no signs of the illness. All of the quarantined animals have remained healthy and recently adopted animals don’t show any signs of illness.

Staff members are working diligently night and day to clean the shelter to make sure the virus has been wiped out from the shelter. Officials believe the shelter should be reopened to adoptions after New Year’s Day.

Chatham County Animal Services is asking for the public’s help to house non-dangerous stray cats and dogs until Tuesday, January 3. People are still encouraged to fill out Lost and Found forms in an effort to reunite lost pets with their owners.

Stray animals that are aggressive, sick or injured are being housed through a partnership with the Greater Savannah Humane Society, local vets and local rescue groups.

For further information or concerns, citizens can contact Chatham County Animal Services at 912.652.6575.

