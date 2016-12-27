Christmas lights stolen from historic landmark on St. Helena Island

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person who stole Christmas lights from a historical landmark.

It happened at the Penn Center on St. Helena Island sometime between December 22 and Christmas Eve when the lights were discovered to be missing.

The items were three star-power led spotlights in front of the center. The ones used to project Christmas patterns on a building. They cost about $50 each.

The Penn Center was most recently visited by Representative Clyburn to be considered as a site for a new Reconstruction monument.

