New Tattnall County sheriff takes oath

Folks in Tattnall County have a new leader at the sheriff's office.

Kyle Sapp took the oath of office on Tuesday as the county's new sheriff. Sapp retired earlier this year after a quarter century with the Georgia State Patrol.

He qualified in March without opposition in either the May primary or November general election.

“I was one of those kids who always wanted to be in law enforcement and my life's goal was to be in law enforcement,” said Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp.

Sapp took his oath as part of a county-wide swear in a ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

