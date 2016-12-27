Good News: Kwanzaa celebrations in Savannah

Kwanzaa celebrations are underway in Savannah.

Many local leaders including Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach and Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Chief Jack Lumpkin have been in attendance speaking about the importance of the holiday.

"Unity. Shared responsibility for our public safety, our economic viability, and we can do anything together," said Chief Lumpkin.

Brenda Walker helped organize Kwanzaa Fest 2016. She explains what she hopes people get out of the events.

"Many people think that Kwanzaa is a religious holiday but it's not a religious celebration. It is a cultural celebration and it's designed to help the African-American community come together, unify, and build the community," she said.

Kwanzaa lasts seven days and there is a principle that applies to each day: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

"On those days, we ask that the community begin to think of the things that it would take to make them more positive, more productive, more creative, all of the kinds of things that it takes to build a village," said Walker.

At the celebrations are guest speakers, music, food, prizes, entertainment and more.

"Unify that's the big thing,” said Walker. “Unify and work together and build positively for ourselves, our future, and our children because they are the future."

Kwanzaa celebrations started December 26 and continue each day through January 1.

